“Rockets say Jabari Smith Jr. fractured his left hand at shootaround today and will miss 4-to-8 weeks,” Charania wrote on social media.

Oh no, that's just horrible news for Smith Jr., who has been a key player for the Rockets so far this season.

Despite starting all 33 of the games he's appeared in so far this season, Smith has been averaging career lows pretty much across the board, with his 11.9 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 30.9 minutes, and 9.5 field goals per game all lows versus his career averages. Still, the super-sized power forward has still been an instrumental part of the team's overall scheme, regardless of whether he was playing at the four spot or as a small-ball five.

On one hand, it's good that Smith Jr. broke his hand now instead of two months from now – if you can even say that – as the Rockets should be able to tackle their already light power forward spot before the trade deadline next month.

But losing Smith Jr. right now, in the middle of one of the most crucial runs of his NBA career, does make things tricky if opposings team like, say, the Phoenix Suns have any interest in the former third overall pick out of Auburn. While this shouldn't impact the Rockets' trade deadline plans too much, as any massive swing could still be there, it could impact their ability to remain competitive in the Western Conference, where they are sitting 22-11 as the third seed. How much will the Rockets fall in Smith Jr.'s absence? Fans will find out soon enough.