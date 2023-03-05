Teams have been dunking on the Houston Rockets this season, but on Saturday night, Jalen Green literally dunked on fellow lottery-bound San Antonio Spurs in the most stylish of ways.

After a Spurs turnover, Jalen Green immediately ran to the other end of the floor and caught a pass from Alperen Şengün. With no defender in front of him, Green knew what he had to do with the ball.

The Rockets still trailed San Antonio after that Jalen Green dunk, but Houston definitely got a shot in the arm. Although Houston has been picking up losses left and right this season, Jalen Green is one of the reasons why the Rockets can still be a team worth watching.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Without much pressure to score victories, Jalen Green and the Rockets can freely play a style that is heavy on individual highlights. But of course, Houston, which owns the worst record in the Western Conference, wants to see its youngsters improve and develop, as the team looks forward to becoming a much more competitive squad in the near future.

Jalen Green entered the San Antonio game averaging 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He definitely can sky high and get buckets, but he still has some work to do when it comes to his efficiency with the ball, as he’s shooting barely above 40 percent from the field this season and just around 33 percent from behind the arc.

At just 21 years old, Green is still sitting on an immense potential to be a superstar in the NBA.