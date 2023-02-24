The Houston Rockets are not going to make the NBA Playoffs this season. They’re currently dead last in the entire league with a horrendous 13-45 win-loss record. This is what we call playing the long game, which means they’re not playing for this season. The Rockets are playing for contention two to three seasons from now. Again — it’s all about the long game. It also goes without saying that this team is in full tank mode and is already looking ahead to the 2023-24 campaign. Now, Houston has just 24 games left on the schedule. What should fans be watching for? Here are some bold Rockets predictions for the rest of their season after the 2023 NBA All-Star Break.

The Rockets are in the midst of another disappointing season. In fact, this is their third straight year at the bottom of the league standings. As they enter the post-All-Star-Break portion of the 2022-23 season, the team is searching for a silver lining. The squad, led by coach Stephen Silas, is coming off a seven-game losing streak that included two 30-plus-point losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and a lopsided defeat to James Harden and the Sixers.

Adding to their woes, sophomore guard and franchise anchor Jalen Green suffered a groin injury in the last game before the break. With another bottom-three finish all but assured, the final 24 games of the season will be critical for both Silas and the future of the franchise. For Rockets fans, the key things to watch include how the young core will continue to develop and how the organization will address their draft picks and free agency prospects.

That said, let’s look at our Rockets bold predictions for the rest of their season.

4. Injuries continue to hound Rockets backcourt

Starting playmaker Kevin Porter Jr. is returning after missing 17 games due to a left foot injury. However, the coaching staff understands that he may not be as effective as he was before averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. Although Porter’s return would be helpful, Jalen Green may need to take his place on the injured reserve list. Remember that he suffered a mild left groin strain during the last game before the All-Star break against OKC while trying to defend Josh Giddey. This is the second time in less than a month that Green has been off the court due to injury. He also previously missed three games due to a contusion in his right calf. It’s just pretty frustrating to see such a young and talented backcourt continue to get hampered by injuries.

3. Jabari Smith’s struggles persist

Many NBA rookies struggle out of the gates as they adjust their game to face veteran players at the pro level. 2022 No. 3 draft pick Jabari Smith Jr. is no exception. Standing 6’11 and at just 19 years old, Smith had high expectations on a team of young players. Right now, he is averaging around 12 points and 7 rebounds per game. That certainly could be improved for a top-five NBA selection. While the Rockets expected Smith’s ability to spread the court with his shooting, his 30.3 percent shooting clip from three-point range is far from ideal. However, he has also shown flashes of his potential. Recall that he scored a career-high 27 points against the Sacramento Kings. If he can follow in the footsteps of someone like Green, who improved in the second half of his rookie year, he would surely help the Rockets take a significant step forward in their rebuild. More likely, however, his struggles will continue to persist this season.

2. So long, Stephen

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has faced intense criticism for the team’s poor record, lack of development, and absence of identity on the court. The team has experienced multiple losing streaks, including the current seven-game slump. In addition, the players’ chemistry just seems off. The Rockets’ youthfulness and lack of veteran leadership on the court make it difficult for them to succeed. Right now, only Jae’Sean Tate counts as a consistent veteran player. Even if both Porter and Green share the court again this season, the team will have no starters over the age of 22. While Silas is responsible for the team’s success, he lacks the necessary pieces to improve it. Despite his attempts to motivate the players through scolding and a softer approach, the effect has been temporary at best. Keep in mind that Silas’ contract ends this year. We don’t see him returning to the helm as the Rockets aim to rev up their rebuild.

1. Welcome to Houston, Victor Wembanyama

It’s unusual for drafts to have a clear No.1 pick well in advance, but this year is an exception due to the presence of a rare talent in Victor Wembanyama. He is being compared to Kevin Durant as his size and skillset are unparalleled in the league. At 7’2 Wembanyama, he possesses impressive perimeter skills and is versatile enough to defend multiple positions. He has been playing in the top French league for three seasons and is considered a prospect worth deliberately losing games to obtain in the upcoming draft.

That’s what the Rockets have done, and fans hope they better get Wemby as a “prize” for such an atrocious 2022-23 season. If they do luck out and land the Frenchman, he could be the next big thing in the league — literally and figuratively. He certainly has the tools to be elite at the NBA level.

Now, we have always believed Hakeem Olajuwon would never be dethroned as the best center in Houston’s franchise history. Wemby’s impending entry, however, potentially puts that into question.