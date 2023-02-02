Wednesday night will mark Jalen Green‘s second straight missed game for the Houston Rockets due to a calf injury. The second-year shooting guard is currently dealing with a contusion in his right calf which will force him to miss Wednesday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The good news for Rockets fans, however, is that Green isn’t expected to be out for much longer. In fact, Houston head coach Stephen Silas revealed that the 20-year-old could be back as soon as this weekend. The Rockets have a back-to-back set coming up against the Toronto Raptors on Friday and then the Thunder again on Saturday. At this point, it sounds like Green should be back in the lineup on the tail end of this back-to-back against OKC.

Green has taken a big step in his sophomore year thus far, and he’s actually coming off a recent career-high 42-point explosion against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 23rd. He has since fallen back to earth, though, and his recent injury pretty much threw off all the momentum he had of late. Be that as it may, Jalen is still in the midst of his best season as a pro, behind averages of 21.7 points on 41.1 percent from the field, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while also connecting on 2.5 triples in 34.6 minutes per contest.

The Rockets are obviously one of the worst teams in the NBA right now, but with Jalen Green in the mix, it’s hard not to see the massive potential in this group.