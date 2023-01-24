Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green went off on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and sure enough, the whole NBA world is in awe.

Green exploded for a career-high 42 points in the contest to help propel the Rockets to the 119-114 win over the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell had 31 and 30 respectively, but their efforts were not enough to counter the big production from the 20-year-old guard.

The Rockets also got some much-needed boost from Alperen Sengun and Eric Gordon, though there is no doubt Green was the hero of the game. He actually made 15 of his 25 shots in the game, including going 6-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Naturally all of NBA Twitter was full of praise for the youngster. A lot also highlighted that it’s just further proof that he is a superstar in the making.

“Jalen Green is an All-Star,” one fan commented. “A locked in Jalen Green is a future superstar. No doubt in my mind,” another commenter shared.

A third supporter noted how it is already Green’s third 40-point game, while his fellow 2021 Draft classmates have yet to have one. “Jalen Green just recorded his 3rd career 40 point game. No other player in the 2021 draft class has a single one.”

Here are some other reactions from Green’s big night with the Rockets:

Green certainly deserves all the recognition he’s getting. With his epic display, the Rockets also ended a 13-game losing streak.

While Houston is still in its development stage, fans are clearly ecstatic to see the progress their franchise cornerstone has made.