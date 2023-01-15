Houston Rockets players Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate have both been suspended by the NBA following a heated altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Green and Tate will both be serving a one-game suspension. Rockets teammates Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason plus Kings guard Malik Monk were all fined but spared from suspension, per NBA’s official announcement. The latter three were the ones directly involved in the incident while Green and Tate were penalized for leaving the bench area as the situation escalated.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/86qNlKCn76 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 15, 2023

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter of what was the second straight beatdown that the Kings dealt the visiting Rockets in Sacramento. Getting clobbered by the same team two games in a row doesn’t exactly harbor any goodwill towards your tormentors.

But getting vastly outplayed has been nothing new for the Rockets, who have lost nine straight games with seven of those coming by double-digit margins. They’ve only one one game in their last 15 contests.

The Rockets are clearly thinking ahead to the NBA draft where Victor Wembanyama awaits as the ultimate prize for the team that gets luck in the lottery.

While their record doesn’t show it, Houston has a handful of talented players on their roster with guys like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kevin Porter Jr. all teasing skills worthy of being a potential star down the line. Adding one more foundational player via the draft could be the final piece they need to start competing soon.