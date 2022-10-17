Kevin Porter Jr. contract extension leaves emotional Stephen Silas speechless

The Houston Rockets locked down Kevin Porter Jr to a four-year, $82.5 million extension on Monday, but only the first year is fully guaranteed as they hope to give the guard incentive to stay focused on basketball.

Of course, KPJ has dealt with numerous off-court issues in the past, most notably during his time in Cleveland with the Cavaliers and at USC. Rockets head coach Stephen Silas truly had no words to say when asked about Porter Jr re-upping with the organization but you could tell, he’s just blessed to play a part in helping KPJ find a home in the league.

In case you forgot, Kevin Porter Jr said last year prior to the season that Houston potentially “saved his life”:

“This organization saved my life, potentially,” Porter Jr., said on September 27th, 2021. “I just love being here and I want to be here for a while. I needed a new scenery and they picked me up when I was down.”

The Rockets are going young and Porter Jr fits the plan. He’s just 22 years of age and has lots of potential, forming an athletic backcourt with Jalen Green. He’s yet to have any attitude problems with the Rockets too, which is a very good sign.

Sure, Kevin Porter Jr was a controversial figure in the past but it’s clear he’s happy in H-Town and will now be around for the long run, barring any personal setbacks off the court. Hopefully, he can improve upon his 15.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per contest from 2021-22 and help this group get out of the Western Conference gutter.