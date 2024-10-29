The Houston Rockets weathered trade rumors and signed two of their key young pieces including Alperen Sengun to long term contract extensions before the 2024-25 season, which has gotten off to a decent start. The Rockets currently sit at 2-2 following Monday evening's road win against the San Antonio Spurs in a game in which Houston went up by double digits but ended up having to hang on for dear life at the end.

Monday evening also marked the season debut of Rockets center Steven Adams, who last appeared in the NBA during the 2022-23 season as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies but has since undergone a series of injuries. Adams logged 14 minutes of action in the contest and recorded six points to go along with three rebounds.

After the game, Adams took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, with a special message for Rockets Nation, quote tweeting a post from Steven Adams Stats.

“Appreciate you helping me along the way friends and family… grateful to experience this with all of you,” wrote Adams, alongside a slew of prayer hands emojis.

While he may not have quite the impact he did during his prime days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Adams still seems poised to provide a steady veteran presence to what is overall a youthful Rockets locker room.

Can the Rockets make the playoffs this year?

On paper, there is quite a bit to like about this Houston Rockets squad, led by big man Alperen Sengun and shooting guard Jalen Green, both of whom were recently inked to extensions with the franchise.

Meanwhile, rookie Reed Sheppard looked great during Summer League and preseason and has largely carried that momentum with him into the real thing, while youngsters Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Whitmore continue to show growth in their own right.

In many years, this Rockets team may figure to be a lock to at least secure a play-in birth; however, due to the rapidly increasing depth of talent around the league, particularly in the vaunted Western Conference, there aren't really any guarantees for anyone this year.

Still, Rockets fans have to be excited by what they saw in their team's resilient win in San Antonio on Monday, which occurred on the heels of a tough loss to the Spurs two nights prior.

In any case, the Rockets are next slated to take the floor on Thursday on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET.