The Houston Rockets ended up being one of the most improved teams in the league last season after improving their win total from 22 to 41 wins in Ime Udoka's first season on the sidelines. More importantly, Alperen Sengun was one of the NBA's most improved players, as he averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor in 63 games. Unfortunately Sengun's season was cut short due to a season-ending leg injury.

While this seemed like a setback for Houston and their young star, especially since they had a chance to make the play-in tournament, everything is working out just fine for this organization. That is especially true after Sengun agreed to a five-year, $185 million rookie-scale contract extension on Monday to remain in Houston through the 2029-30 season.

“Alperen has established himself as one of the game’s great young big men,” Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone said in the team's press release. “He plays the game with a contagious joy and flair that is truly unique. We believe in the person and player that he is and even moreso, we believe in the person and player that he is becoming. We are really excited about our future together.”

At 22 years old, Sengun has already proven that he can be one of the lead faces of the Rockets. After putting up All-Star-like numbers in his third season, the Turkish big man now has his eyes set on bigger accomplishments in Houston.

“Feel much more comfortable, you know?” Sengun said of his extension on Tuesday, according to Ben DuBose of The Rockets Wire. “I can focus on the basketball now. Just go over there and hoop and give my best for the team. I want (to win) a championship with the Rockets one day, so that's my next goal now. That's what we're going to do.”

As is the case with every young player who signs an extension, Sengun made it clear that he is happy to earn the long-term commitment from the Rockets. Along with signing his extension, the Rockets also agreed to a three-year, $106 million extension with Jalen Green, who has been in Houston with Sengun since they both started their respective careers.

The two have been through the worst of times with the Rockets, winning just 42 games combined before last season, which is why both players receiving their extensions on the same day was a great moment for the organization.

Aside from competing for a championship now, Sengun is simply living in the moment. Houston has been his home since entering the NBA, and the young center isn't prepared to call anywhere else home for the remainder of his career.

“I hope I’ll be here for a long time, to the end of my career. That's what I want,” Sengun stated. “I love Houston. I love the Rockets' organization, they treat us well. You know, I just want to be here forever.”