Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks could become an unrestricted free agent this summer — and if that’s the case, the Houston Rockets should consider pursuing him.

That’s the opinion of NBA scouts who believe the polarizing on-ball defender has the defensive mindset that would mesh well in this current Rockets team.

“Dillon’s a good fit,” NBA scouts were quoted as saying by The Athletic. “He’s not as seamless of a fit as Cam [Johnson] offensively, but he would bring something that Cam doesn’t defensively. He’s one of the better wing defenders in the league — especially of the available free agents – so I think he would bring that edge.

“A defensive mindset that would mesh pretty well with Houston. As a target (he) definitely makes sense for them.”

Brooks was notably a second-round draft pick by the Rockets in 2017 before being sent to the Grizzlies on a draft night deal.

However, it was only in recent seasons where the Canadian became a key player for Memphis thanks to his defensive acumen and all-round grit. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals over 73 games this regular season as the Grizzlies finished as the No. 2 seed in the West.

Brooks has also made headlines for his various antics and comments, but he’s sure to make the All-Defense team this season and all in all, he’s a player you would love to have on your team much like a Patrick Beverley.

The Rockets could certainly use him on the defensive end as they finished with a joint-worst regular season record of 22-60 during the 2022-23 campaign and are looking to make a push again.

Houston is projected to have $59 million in cap space this summer and has far more spending power than any other team in the league. Adding Brooks — who is making $11.4 million this season — along with a number of other veterans could be a huge step in the right direction.