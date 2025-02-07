ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets will battle the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at the American Airlines Arena. It's a Texas throwdown in Dallas as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Rockets- Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Rockets lead the head-to-head series 104-95. Furthermore, the Rockets are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Mavericks, but the Mavs are 4-1 in the past five games in Dallas. But the Rockets have won both games this season. including a 110-99 win over them on New Year's Day.

Here are the Rockets-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Mavericks Odds

Houston Rockets: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +156

Dallas Mavericks: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -186

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: SCHN and KFAA

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Alperen Sengun is an All-Star, and Jalen Green also plays at an All-Star level. Additionally, Amen Thompson has been stellar this season for the Rockets, helping them overcome many teams. This Rockets team has won many games, including an upset over the Boston Celtics. Now, they will attempt to win a third game against the Mavs, who also just upset the Celtics in Boston.

When the Rockets beat the Mavericks on New Year's Day, they trailed 30-24 after the first quarter. But a monster second quarter (37-22) helped blast the Rockets back to the top. Then, a good third quarter maintained the win.

Sengun led the way with 23 points, while Green added 22. Also, Dillon Brooks had 19 points. Jabari Smith finished with 12 points. Meanwhile, Cam Whitmore finished with 18 points off the bench while shooting 7 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Rockets shot 47.2 percent from the floor, including 32 percent from the triples. Additionally, they won despite losing the board battle 38-35. It was their 17 steals that helped propel them to victory, as these thefts helped cause 20 Dallas turnovers. Ultimately, it was a good balance since the defense blocked just one shot. They may need more help from their big men, and have someone defend the rim.

The Rockets will cover the spread if Green and Sengun continue producing buckets and converting their shots. Then, they must defend the rim, and block shots while continuing to steal the basketball.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Davis did not play against the Boston Celtics and is still questionable to make his Mavericks' debut due to an abdominal strain. Therefore, the Mavs might have to wait for his debut and play the Rockets without him. But Davis has hinted that he might debut in this game, giving the Mavericks an extra weapon. One significant difference between this game and past games is the lack of Luka Doncic. The Mavericks traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal that brought Davis to Dallas.

Davis would be a welcome addition for the Mavericks, who dominated the Celtics on Thursday but have yet to figure out the Rockets. Yes, it was a great start. But the awful second quarter doomed them, and an even worse third quarter prevented them from managing a rally.

Kyrie Irving finished with 16 points while shooting 7 for 13. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson finished with 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. But the rest of the starters finished with less than 10 points. Quentin Grimes had 17 points off the bench, while Jaden Hardy had 11.

The Mavs shot 53.3 percent from the floor, including 39.3 percent from the three-point line. However, they shot just 50 percent from the free-throw line (8 for 16). The Mavericks lost the game despite winning the boards. Also, their nine steals and 12 blocked shots were not enough. The Mavs must do more to ensure the win.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if they can win the board battle and hit their shots. Then, they must do better at the charity stripe and make their free throws.

Final Rockets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are 29-21-1 against the spread, while the Mavericks are 25-25-2 against the spread. Moreover, the Rockets are 17-9-1 against the spread on the road, while the Mavs are 13-11 against the spread at home. The Rockets are 9-2 against the spread when facing the Southwest Division, while the Mavs are 4-4-1 against the spread when facing the division.

Davis could play a major difference here. While the Rockets are the superior team, the Mavs are feeling a great high after demolishing the Celtics on Thursday. It could provide a spark as they stand up to the Rockets and cover the spread at home in a thrilling throwdown in Texas.

Final Rockets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -4 (-110)