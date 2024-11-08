ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for this next showdown. The Houston Rockets (5-3) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-1) for a can't-miss matchup of hot teams out West. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets most recently beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-100. They've won four of their last five games to improve to the best record in their division and fourth-best record in the Western Conference. They come in as short underdogs against one of the early-season favorites to win it all.

The Oklahoma City Thunder most recently fell to the Denver Nuggets 122-124 for their first loss of the season. They managed to win each of their first seven games by double-digits against formidable competition, so expect the Thunder to roll all season as a favorite to emerge out of the West.

Here are the Rockets-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Thunder Odds

Houston Rockets: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Oklahoma City Thunder: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -370

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs Thunder

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets have gone 4-1 over their last five games since seeing Dillon Brooks return to the lineup. He's the outspoken leader of this team and his play stems from his high energy on the defensive end of the floor. As a result, players like Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green are able to flourish with the ball in their hands as Brooks does all the dirty work necessary to win tough games. Their last win over the Spurs was an example of just that and Houston will be looking to bring that same attitude into OKC.

Expand Tweet



The Rockets are averaging 113.8 PPG, ranking them thirteenth in the NBA. They played at a higher clip last season, but it's clear this Rockets squad is much more fundamental in their approach and is focused on the defensive side of the floor. They rank first league-wide in offensive rebounds per game (14.8) and their athletic team is able to selflessly hustle for the basketball. If they can click on that side of the ball, they could have a chance to upset the Thunder.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their first game to a Denver Nuggets squad that was hell-bent for a win. In their previous seven games, they looked unstoppable with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again playing at an MVP level and players like Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso stepping up big in support. Their team is one of the deepest in the league and it seems as though they have young talent at every position. This team is built for the big moments and they're playing at an all-time high in terms of their confidence.

Expand Tweet



While the Thunder offense ranks near the top-15 of the NBA, their defense to start the season has been the biggest development for this young squad. They rank first league-wide in average steals (13.4) and blocks (7.3) per game as their length throughout the floor has been a serious issue for all of their opponents. They've been able to keep five of their first eight opponents under 100 point totals, so expect them to continue playing some of the tightest defense in the league.

Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This will be a very fun game between two young squads that are playing wise beyond their years. The Houston Rockets are off to a hot start and they're looking like they've taken a massive step forward in their maturity and rounding themselves on the defensive end. We've seen the same evolution from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a much more drastic change, so it'll be interesting to see how these two squads handle each other on defense.

Still, the Thunder are the far deeper squad and while their offense hasn't been the powerhouse we're used to seeing, their defense and ability to turn teams over has been the best in the league thus far. They're also 6-2 ATS this season and have yet to lose a game at home.

At this point, the Thunder are a bit further along in their development as a team and we haven't seen a young squad with this much chemistry in quite some time. Let's roll with the Thunder to continue their winning ways as they've been one of the better teams at covering their spreads.

Final Rockets-Thunder Predictions & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -8.5 (-110)