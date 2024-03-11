The 2023-2024 NBA season has provided plenty of reasons for Houston Rockets fans to be optimistic about their team's future. Unfortunately, the key words here are “for the team's future,” as the organization is on the outside looking in for the 2024 postseason.
The rest of the season will be about the Rockets taking steps to move into contention as soon as next year. The growth of two young players will be critical for this team to threaten the Western Conference elite. Let's take a closer look.
Cam Whitmore
Cam Whitmore might have the highest range between his best-case scenario and worst-case scenario of any young player in the league. The 20th overall pick in the 2023 draft class is an explosive athlete with the potential to be one of the best defensive players in the whole NBA. He can credibly guard positions one through four, which makes him incredibly valuable to any scheme.
Whitmore's defense is NBA-ready at this point in his career. The offensive end of the court is what will make or break him. If the talented rookie can reach his potential ceiling offensively, it isn't an exaggeration to say that he could be one of the top 25 players in the league 5 years from now.
He has the potential to be a three-level scorer for the Rockets. The wing has the athleticism to get to the rim at will, and he can dunk with authority over anybody in the league. Whitmore also has the size and length to pull up over defenders for mid-range jump shots. This gives him the unique ability to be open even when he is covered.
His swing skill will be his shooting. Whitmore is already an average shooter, but he has the potential to be much more than that.
Whitmore has incredibly high upside thanks to his potential to be a lead scorer. The Rockets could use a player with his skillset as well. Houston is an upcoming team, but they still lack a go-to scorer who can create on his own when the system breaks down.
In that situation, you need a player who can call his own number and make good things happen. All of the legitimate championship contenders have a player who can do that. Houston currently does not, but Whitmore has the potential to fill that role.
Whitmore's development as a scorer could be crucial for Houston's ascension towards the top of the league next season. The forward is just 19 years old, and won't turn 20 until after this season ends.
Jalen Green
There were rumors the Rockets would consider trading Green at the deadline, as the talented guard has struggled to begin this season. They ended up holding on to him and Green has shown signs of life recently.
The 22-year-old is an uber-talented offensive scorer who needs to work on his playmaking and efficiency. He also has all the tools to be an impact player on the defensive side of the ball, but he needs to be more consistently focused at that end.
One of the key storylines for the Rockets throughout the rest of the season has to be Green’s continued development as a scorer and playmaker. The Rockets would love for Green to improve his efficiency, and he can do this by changing his shot selection in two ways. The first would be to take more efficient shots.
This means more shots at the rim and more shots from beyond the 3-point line. The good news is that Green has the ability to make this change. His elite athleticism combined with his ball-handling skills allow him to get to the rim virtually at will.
Once he is close to the paint, the young guard's combination of body control, strength, and athleticism makes him a formidable threat. He can score through defenders, over them, or around them.
Green can then leverage his driving ability to create more open looks from deep. If defensive players are preoccupied with keeping the explosive guard out of the restricted area, they will instinctively give him some extra space on the perimeter to prevent the springy guard from blowing past them. This will give Green more room to attempt fairly open three-pointers.
To improve his efficiency, Green will have to reduce his reliance on two types of shots: deep two-pointers and contested threes. He relies heavily on both of these, and it is understandable why given his incredible athletic talents. However, despite his ability to get these shots off seemingly at will, they are far from efficient.
It would be much better for the Rockets if Green were to reduce his reliance on these inefficient shots and instead take higher percentage looks when they present themselves. This might reduce his overall counting numbers, but it would do wonders for his efficiency.
Improving as a playmaker will also help Green’s scoring. If opponents have to worry about the other four players on the court when has the ball, it will create more space for him to operate.
The Rockets need Green to bounce back from his difficult start to the season and then take a leap towards becoming a better all-around player. This makes him a player Rockets fans should follow with particular interest as the current campaign winds down.