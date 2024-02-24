The Houston Rockets found a way to beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. It was an exciting game as some of the rookies on the roster stepped up in a big way. After the contest, Amen Thompson couldn't help but hype up his teammate, Cam Whitmore, after the two had another solid outing.
Thompson and Whitmore have built an uncanny chemistry on the court. So much so, Amen Thompson called Cam Whitmore his “triplet,” according to Rockets' sideline reporter, Vanessa Richardson. If anything, this may prove Houston has a bright future after all.
It's awesome to see rookies and prospects figure it out in real time. The Rockets' rookies have been on a tear recently. Amen Thompson's numbers have drastically increased in February, as he's averaged 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in this month. Additionally, he's shooting with 60.4% accuracy, making him incredibly efficient for the Rockets.
Meanwhile, Cam Whitmore has received a bump in playing time and he's proving to be a reliable option for the Rockets. In his last 10 games, the rookie small forward has averaged 17.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc.
Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are looking more and more like franchise players the Rockets can build around. If that's the case, Houston could be back in contention as early as next season. The remainder of this season is crucial though, as Thompson and Whitmore have an opportunity to build more chemistry and develop their skillsets.