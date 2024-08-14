ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Playoffs: Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira continues on the main card with a fight between Rob Wilkinson and Dovlet Yagshimuradov in their light heavyweight semifinal matchup. Wilkinson is coming off a close split decision victory in his last fight to remain unbeaten in his last eight fights meanwhile, Yagshimuradov is looking to keep his five-fight unbeaten streak intact after coming off a dominant decision victory in his last fight. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Wilkinson-Yagshimuradov prediction and pick.

Rob Wilkinson (19-2) has yet to lose a fight since his 2018 loss to Israel Adesanya en route to becoming a PFL champion. Now, Wilkinson is on pace to become a two-time PFL champion after winning each of his PFL regular season bouts. He will be looking to keep his momentum going as he takes on the dangerous Dovlet Yagshimuradov to make his second appearance in the PFL Championship.

Dovlet Yagshimuradov (23-7-1) had a nice run in Bellator winning each of his last three fights for the promotion before getting the opportunity to fight in the PFL tournament. He has since won each of his first two fights with the PFL and is now just one win away from clinching his spot in the PFL Championship. Now, Yagshimuradov will have to take on his toughest adversary to date in his PFL career when he takes on former PFL Champion Rob Wilkinson on Friday night.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Rob Wilkinson-Dovlet Yagshimuradov Odds

Rob Wilkinson: -176

Dovlet Yagshimuradov: +138

Why Rob Wilkinson Will Win

Rob Wilkinson is set to face Dovlet Yagshimuradov in the PFL playoffs, and several factors suggest he will emerge victorious in this matchup. Wilkinson, known as “Razor,” has an impressive track record in the PFL, boasting a 19-2 career record and a perfect 6-0 in the league. His striking prowess is a key element of his fighting style, making him one of the most dangerous competitors in the light heavyweight division.

Wilkinson’s ability to deliver powerful and precise strikes gives him a significant advantage. His striking statistics are impressive, with a high percentage of strikes landing accurately, including both arm and leg strikes. This precision, combined with his explosive power, allows him to dictate the pace of the fight and keep opponents on the defensive. Yagshimuradov, while experienced, will need to be cautious of Wilkinson’s ability to end fights quickly with his striking.

Additionally, Wilkinson’s adaptability and experience in high-pressure situations play a crucial role. Having previously won the PFL light heavyweight championship in 2022, he has demonstrated his capability to perform under playoff conditions. His experience in various combat sports, including a stint in the UFC, has honed his skills and mental toughness, making him a formidable opponent.

Rob Wilkinson’s striking capabilities, combined with his experience and adaptability, position him as the likely victor against Dovlet Yagshimuradov. His ability to control the fight with his striking and his proven track record in the PFL playoffs make him a strong contender to advance further in the tournament.

Why Dovlet YagshimuradovWill Win

Dovlet Yagshimuradov is poised to defeat Rob Wilkinson in their PFL playoff clash, thanks to his well-rounded skill set and strategic fighting style. Yagshimuradov, an experienced competitor brings a unique blend of striking and grappling to the cage, which could prove challenging for Wilkinson.

One of Yagshimuradov’s key strengths is his versatility. He is adept at both stand-up and ground fighting, allowing him to adapt his strategy based on his opponent’s weaknesses. Against Wilkinson, who is known for his striking, Yagshimuradov can leverage his grappling skills to take the fight to the ground, where he can control the pace and potentially secure a submission victory. His ability to switch between striking and grappling seamlessly makes him a difficult opponent to predict and prepare for.

Yagshimuradov’s experience in high-stakes fights adds to his advantage. Having competed in various international promotions, he has faced a wide range of opponents, which has helped him develop a deep understanding of different fighting styles. This experience is invaluable in a playoff setting, where the pressure is high, and the stakes are significant. Yagshimuradov’s resilience and determination are also noteworthy. He has shown the ability to bounce back from setbacks and learn from previous encounters, making him a formidable competitor. His mental toughness and strategic acumen could be the deciding factors in a closely contested bout.

Dovlet Yagshimuradov’s versatility, experience, and strategic mindset position him as a strong contender to overcome Rob Wilkinson in their PFL playoff matchup. His ability to adapt and exploit his opponent’s weaknesses makes him a serious threat in this high-stakes encounter.

Final Rob Wilkinson-Dovlet Yagshimuradov Prediction & Pick

These two light heavyweights are coming to throw down in this semifinal matchup. Wilkinson is on the verge of winning his second PFL Championship meanwhile, Yagshirmuradov is looking to clinch his first spot in the Championship this Friday night. Ultimately, Yagshirmuradov is going to come forward and throw caution to the wind but the size discrepancy and the grappling of Wilkinson will be the biggest difference makers in this fight as Wilkinson uses his strikes to set up his takedowns to dominate Yagshirmuradov and get his ninth win in a row and a spot in the PFL Championship.

Final Rob Wilkinson-Dovlet Yagshimuradov Prediction & Pick: Rob Wilkinson (-176)