We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of MLB action as we head to the National League West for this divisional series. The Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of a doubleheader from the Bay Area. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick.

Rockies-Giants Projected Starters

Ryan Feltner (RHP) vs. Blake Snell (LHP)

Ryan Feltner (1-10) with a 5.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 97 K, 109.1 IP

Last Start: 7/21 vs. SF (L) – 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-7) with a 4.43 ERA, .251 OBA, 52 K, 61.0 IP

Blake Snell (0-3) with a 5.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 46 K, 41.2 IP

Last Start: 7/22 @ LAD (L) – 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (0-2) with a 4.45 ERA, .222 OBA, 33 K, 28.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +178

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 7.5 (+102)

Under: 7.5 (-124)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Giants Game 1

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

TV: NBA Sports Bay Area, MLB.TV

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the National League West and they hold the second-worst record in the NL collectively. It's been an extremely off-season for them in all phases of the game and after lofty expectations for players like Kris Bryant, it's been a disappointing ride through this point. In the midst of a tough season from the plate, the Rockies tied their franchise-high with 20 runs against the Boston Red Sox in their most recent game. It marked their fifth win in the last seven games and they head into this series with some positive momentum seldom seen this year.

Their starter for Game 1 of this doubleheader will be Ryan Feltner. He's had an extremely down season, making 20 starts and posting just one win on his record. He hasn't seen a win since April and he's gotten unlucky over his last few starts as his lineup couldn't provide him with any run support. Their recent success from the plate could be a positive sign for Feltner, but he'll still need to dial in his game and pitch uncharacteristically well if he wants to find the win.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are currently fourth in the National League West and they trail the leading Dodgers by 13 games. The Giants are also having a down season by their standards and they're accustomed to being above .500 through this point of the season. They rank right around the middle of the pack in terms of league-wide batting this season and they haven't been able to stay very consistent with their scoring output. They've seen a number of injuries to their pitching staff recently and for a bullpen that's already been struggling during this season, injuries could spell trouble for the Giants' chance at making a late Postseason run.

Blake Snell will get the nod here as he looks for his first recorded win on the season. After a groin issue through the opening portion of the season, Snell has been working to settle into his groove pitching within this rotation. He's far from his form of a few years ago and it's clear the injuries have hindered his ability to pitch late into games. He's working to find his control this season and he's been great in striking batters out on their home field. Look for a solid performance from him as they try to capitalize on the Rockies' bullpen.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

The San Francisco Giants have been in a rut over the last few weeks and they can't seem to trade losses for wins in crucial, late-game situations. The Colorado Rockies have had a bad season altogether, but their recent success could be an indication of a trend in the right direction.

The pitching matchup here has to go to the Giants as Blake Snell is historically a reliable pitcher, especially at home. Ryan Feltner hasn't been particularly good for the Rockies and it's tough to see them replicating their scoring output from their series against the Red Sox. Furthermore, the Giants are 28-22 at home this season to the Rockies' 14-36 road record. It's unlikely that either team will run away with this one, but you have to like the Giants' chances at striking first and working Colorado's bullpen.

For our final prediction, we'll side with the San Francisco Giants to pick up the first win of the doubleheader. If they can catch fire from the plate early, expect them to win the second game as well and pick up much-needed momentum at home.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (+100)