The Colorado Rockies visit the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game interleague series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Rays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rockies are coming off winning two of three from the Chicago White Sox. In the series, the offense was solid, scoring 30 runs in three games. Still, the Rockies have won just three of their last ten games, and the season has been lost. They are currently 48-76 on the season, 28.5 games out from the Dodgers in the division. They also have the worst record in the National League, 16.5 games out of the Wild Card, and six games behind the Cardinals who hold the second-worst record in the league.

Meanwhile, the Rays took two of three from the Angels over the weekend, and have won six of their last ten games. Right now they are in a good position to make the playoffs. At 75-51 on the season, they currently have the top Wild Card spot in the American League. They are also just three games back of the American League's best record and division rival Baltimore Orioles. The Rays have the second-best record in the American league currently, and the fourth-best in the majors.

Here are the Rockies-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Rays Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+108)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Rays

TV: ATTR/BSSUN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

For the Rockies, it is all about continuing to score runs. They have managed to score 48 runs in the last six games, but only won three times. On the year, the Rockies are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Still, the Rockies have some batas coming into this game hot, starting with Nolan Jones. He has hit .421 in the last week with a .522 on-base percentage. In that time, he has hit a home run and two doubles,s which has led to six RBIs. He has also stolen a base and scored six times in the last week.

Scoring runs and driving them in is also something Ryan McMahon is doing. while hitting just .286 in the last week, he has a .375 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and six RBIs in the last week, while also scoring seven times. Charlie Blackmon is also hot. He has hit two home runs and two triples in the last week while hitting .412 and getting on base at a .524 rate. That has also led to him scoring seven times.

The hottest bat in the lineup may belong to Elehuris Montreo. He is hitting .471 in the last week, with two doubles and a triple. This has led to him also driving in five runs and scoring three times. As a whole, the Rockies are hitting .314 in the last week, with a .401 on-base percentage. They have hit eight home runs in those games, leading to them scoring 42 times.

The Rockies will send Ty Blach to the mound today to make the starts. Blach has made five starts so far this year, going 1-1 in those starts. In his first two starts, he did not give up a run, but in the last three, he has given up seven runs in 15.2 innings, with a home run in each start. Still, that is just a 4.02 ERA in those three starts, and with how the Rockies have been scoring, they should be able to get enough run support to make it competitive.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays put on an offensive show in the series with the Angels. They scored 33 runs in just three games, and have scored 49 in the last six. On the year, the Rays are fourth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting sixth in batting average and on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Josh Lowe has been driving in a ton of runs as of late. In the last five games, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight. He is hitting .381 in that time frame, while also scoring four times. Meanwhile, Isaac Paredes is also driving in a bunch of runs. While hitting .348 he has a home run and a double leading to six RBIs. He too has scored four times in the last five games.

Scoring runs is something Randy Arozarena has been doing a great job at. He has scored six times in the last five games. Although he is hitting just .273 in those games, he has a .360 on-base percentage and has hit a home run and a double. Arozarena also had driven in two runs in the last week. Overall, the Rays have been hitting well over the last five games. They are hitting .313 as a team with a .381 on-base percentage. They have driven in 38 runs with the help of nine home runs in the last five games.

Today the Rays send Zack Littell to the mound. He has been solid in his three starts this month. In those starts, he has gone 17.2 innings and given up five runs. Still, with that 2.55 ERA, he has a 1-2 record, and he has not gotten run support in the two losses. He has also given up home runs in each of the two losses and will have to avoid the long ball today. He is a fly-ball pitcher, so that could be easier said than done.

Final Rockies-Rays Prediction & Pick

Both teams send out relievers who have been conferted into starters. Both offenses also come into this game hot. They are both scoring a lot of runs and hitting very well. While this game being in Tampa could bring down home run totals, there should still be a few in this game. Targeting Nolan Jones at +500 to hit a home run in this game may play well for Dinger Tuesday. Regardless, there will be runs in this game. Take the Over as the primary play, but the Rockies could also cover in this one.

Final Rockies-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (+108) and Over 8.5 (-120)