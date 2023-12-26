Rockstar Developing a Medieval Game?

Rockstar Games' rumored medieval-themed Project Ethos sparks widespread speculation in the gaming community.

In the gaming world, there's been growing speculation that Rockstar Games, known for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, is exploring a new venture—a medieval-themed game. Various sources have ignited this buzz within the gaming community, referring to the project as either Project Ethos or Project Medieval.

The genesis of this speculation can be traced back four years to a Reddit post that hinted at a medieval-themed game by Rockstar, supposedly in development before Grand Theft Auto VI and Bully 2. Initially dismissed by many as implausible, the post gradually gained credibility due to the source's accurate predictions regarding GTA Online DLC and RDR2 story details. Despite some chronological discrepancies in the post, the concept of a medieval-themed game from Rockstar began to gain traction among gaming enthusiasts.

The rumor resurfaced with new vigor on October 30, 2023, when a Twitter user, @Budzcario, brought to light trademarks filed by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company. The filing, under the name PROJECT ETHOS (in bold caps), stood out, intensifying the ongoing speculation. The trademarks were filed in both the UK and the US, with descriptions indicating their connection to video games, lending more weight to the rumors.

Some Trademarks applied by T2 this year. They might be somehow related to Rockstar or might be related to some other upcoming game by T2, not sure. Although this “Project Ethos” is somehow intriguing. pic.twitter.com/JNQTwR9yJv — Budzz0 – 𝓥𝓲𝓬𝓮 𝓒𝓲𝓽𝔂 (@Budzcario) October 30, 2023

Just five days after this revelation, @Budzcario speculated that the trademark might be linked either to a previously shelved medieval game project or another title known as Agent. In the following month, more information surfaced about two new intellectual properties (IPs) under development – Agent and an unnamed medieval project. While Agent was confirmed for development on next-gen consoles, the medieval project, dubbed Project Ethos, began to capture more attention. Sources indicate that development of this project might have started shortly after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

Rockstar has a new IP after GTA VI called “ Project Ethos ” and will be a medieval game October trademarks by T2 this year:https://t.co/ekQOJXl2ea Previous source: https://t.co/WqgOXDeGUx pic.twitter.com/6ry1hXzuZE — PC_Focus 🔴 (@PC_Focus_) December 24, 2023

What was once a mere Reddit speculation has now gained substantial credibility, suggesting that Rockstar Games is indeed looking to expand its portfolio. While the company's current focus seems to be on Grand Theft Auto VI, there are growing indications that Project Ethos is not just a fleeting idea. The prospect of a medieval-themed title from Rockstar, known for their modern and historically-themed urban games, has stirred considerable interest in the gaming community. This interest centers on how Rockstar might apply its innovative approach to a completely different historical era.

The timing of Project Ethos' release has been a subject of debate. Some speculate that it could be launched before Grand Theft Auto VI, but such claims are contentious, especially considering the major leak about GTA VI less than six months ago, which highlighted Rockstar's deep commitment to its development. This raises questions about when the medieval project might actually see the light of day.

Despite these uncertainties, the anticipation for Project Ethos continues to grow. Rockstar Games' reputation for creating immersive, detailed worlds gives hope that this medieval venture could offer a fresh and exciting experience in the genre. With the company's track record of pushing boundaries in storytelling and gameplay, Project Ethos could well be a groundbreaking addition to Rockstar's portfolio of games.

While official details are scarce, the evidence pointing towards Rockstar's foray into the medieval era is compelling. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Rockstar's potential expansion into this new genre is not just a sign of the company's growth but also a testament to the ever-changing nature of gaming narratives and experiences.