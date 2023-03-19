Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Texas has advanced to the second weekend of March Madness, and head coach Rodney Terry gives all of the credit to his players. After beating Penn State 71-66 to earn a spot in the Sweet 16, Terry explained what the win meant for the entire Texas Basketball program.

“Just a lot of emotion for this group,” Rodney Terry told reporters following Texas’ victory over Penn State on Saturday. “I’m so happy and blessed to be coaching and working with this group every day, and I want it so much for them in terms of what they put into this right now. I want it for our former players. I want it for our alumni. I want it for our program.

“It’s not about me. It’s about those guys, I promise you.”

Texas interim HC Rodney Terry spent this whole week in Des Moines deflecting praise and credit back onto his players. "It's not about me. It's about those guys, I promise you." "I want it for our former players. I want it for our alumni. I want it for our program."#HookEm pic.twitter.com/AW1Us2IbDR — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) March 19, 2023

Terry took over as the full-time Texas head coach in January after the school fired former coach Chris Beard. Beard was fired a few weeks after being arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge. The charges against Beard were later dropped.

In the midst of such a difficult situation, Texas has emerged as one of the most dangerous teams in March Madness. The Longhorns beat top-seeded Kansas to win the Big 12 Championship. With a pair of No. 1 seeds already eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, No. 2 seed Texas is among the favorites to win the national championship.

Texas will take on the winner of Sunday’s matchup between No. 11 Pittsburgh and No. 3 Xavier in the Sweet 16. The Longhorns could be on a collision course with No. 1 Houston in the Midwest Regional Final.