‘Rolling ball of butcher’s knives’: Robert Saleh praises Jets’ defensive line after destroying Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Robert Saleh created quite a vivid image when discussing his defensive line after the New York Jets throttled the Green Bay Packers 27-10 on Sunday. Even more vivid, perhaps, than rookie Sauce Gardner taunting the Lambeau Field faithful by wearing a cheesehead after the upset victory.

“We feel like our D-line matches up, as far as an advantage standpoint, vs. anybody,” Saleh said after the upset victory. “Whether that’s cocky or unguided confidence, whatever it is, we love our D-line. We think they’re a rolling ball of butcher’s knives. And there’s a lot of them that can play at a high level.”

The Jets punished Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at every turn Sunday. They had four sacks and nine QB hits. Rodgers, who was already playing with an injured thumb on his throwing hand, looked every bit of his 38 years. The future Hall of Famer eventually sat out the last series after the Jets increased their lead to 17 points late in the fourth quarter.

“Our D-line was outstanding today,” Saleh said.

New York allowed Green Bay just 278 yards in total offense. After struggling against the run in a Week 5 win against the Miami Dolphins, the Jets surrendered just 60 yards on the ground against the Packers.

Leading the charge was lineman Quinnen Williams. The 26-year-old, who’s playing the best football of his four-year NFL career, had two sacks, three QB hits and blocked a field goal for good measure.

“Quinnen is playing at a different level,” Saleh said. “If he keeps doing this, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be Pro Bowl, All Pro, all the different accolades you can get.”

Linemen Sheldon Rankins and John Franklin-Myers each had a sack. Vinny Curry, playing his first game with the Jets after having his spleen removed last season, inspired the defense with three tackles, including one for a loss. And rookie Micheal Clemons blocked a punt in the third quarter, which was turned into a touchdown return by Will Parks.

“It’s not a statement,” Williams said. “We’re just doing our job.”

And doing so like a rolling ball of butcher’s knives.