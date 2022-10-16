Jets’ Sauce Gardner taunts Packers with cheesehead until Allen Lazard knocks it off his head

Sauce Gardner knew exactly how to twist the knife after the New York Jets upset the Green Bay Packers 27-10 Sunday at Lambeau Field. But Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was having none of it.

Gardner popped a foam cheesehead on his head as part of the postgame celebration on the field. He paraded in front of the very fans who’ve made the cheesehead a staple at Lambeau Field.

When Gardner finally headed towards the locker room, Lazard came up from behind and knocked the big triangle off his head. Still, Gardner had the last laugh.

“Running off that field with that cheese on my head, that was a crazy feeling right there,” Gardner explained. “I’m never gonna forget that.”

The Jets rookie corner broke up two passes and had three solo tackles Sunday. He also had a pick-6 in the first quarter called back when officials ruled that the ball had hit the grass before bouncing up into Gardner’s arms.

There was a scare in the fourth quarter when Gardner was slow to get up after a tackle. He missed several plays after that and was taken to the locker room to be checked out. But Gardner was back on the field to help close out the win. And then he stayed to celebrate in his own special way.

Speaking on Gardner’s antics, Lazard said there was no bad blood between the two.

“He played a good game. He’s very talented. Sauce, that’s a cool name, too,” said Lazard. “I can’t be mad. It’s just a little competitive spirit… No disrespect to him. It’s just, between the lines, we gotta get it on.”

Lazard finished the game with four catches on nine targets for 76 yards, including a 35-yard reception. But his biggest contribution likely came after the final whistle.