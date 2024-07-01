The Rolling Stones played their second night of the “Hackney Diamonds” tour on June 30, 2024, and brought Lainey Wilson on stage.

After playing the fan-voted song (“Shattered”) in the fifth slot, the Stones brought Wilson on stage. They performed “Dead Flowers” from their album Sticky Fingers.

During the performance, Mick Jagger donned a cowboy hat along with Wilson. The country song was a perfect song to bring Wilson on stage for. As the song ended, an enthused Lainey Wilson thanked the crowd as she hugged Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

This was not the only surprise the band had up their sleeve. Every show, Jagger gets a break in the middle of the set. Keith Richards gets to sing two or three songs each night: “Tell Me Straight” and “Little T&A.” During this show, a third song, “Before They Make Me Run,” was played.

The song made its tour debut with this performance. It is from their 1978 album Some Girls. The last time the Rolling Stones played the song was on November 15, 2021, during their “No Filter” tour.

The Rolling Stones “Hackney Diamonds” tour Chicago Night 2 setlist

For the full setlist of the Stones' second “Hackney Diamonds” tour show in Chicago, read below.

“Start Me Up”

“Let's Spend the Night Together”

“Rocks Off”

“Angry”

“Shattered” (fan-voted song)

“Dead Flowers” (with Lainey Wilson)

“Whole Wide World”

“Tumbling Dice”

“You Can't Always Get What You Want”

“Tell Me Straight” (Richards on vocals)

“Little T&A” (Richards on vocals)

“Before They Make Me Run” (tour debut; Richards on vocals)

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Miss You”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Paint It Black”

“Jumpin' Jack Flash”

Encore

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

“(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”

Who is Lainey Wilson?

Lainey Wilson is an award-winning country artist who made her debut with the EP Country Girls Rule in 2006. She followed that up with her self-titled debut album in 2014. She has since released three studio albums and two more EPs.

On August 23, 2024, Wilson will release her fifth studio album, Whirlwind. Additionally, Wilson played Abby in the fifth season of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone.

The Rolling Stones' 2024 tour

Currently, the Rolling Stones are getting ready to conclude their 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour. Only 20 shows are planned for the North American leg. Chicago, Illinois, got two nights at Soldier Field on June 27 and 30.

They will now head to Canada for a show in Vancouver, British Columbia, before heading to California for shows in Inglewood and Santa Clara. The “Hackney Diamonds” tour is set to conclude on July 21, 2024, with a show in Ridgedale, Missouri.

The tour is in support of the Rolling Stones' latest studio album, Hackney Diamonds. It is their first album since the death of drummer Charlie Watts and the first of original music since 2005's A Bigger Bang. They did release an album of blues covers, Blue and Lonesome, in 2016.

Several big collaborations were featured on Hackney Diamonds. Lady Gaga was the most notable, recording “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” with the band. Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman also appeared on the album.