Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger opened up recently about missing his late drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021.

With their new album Hackney Diamonds, their first one since 2005's A Bigger Bang, the lead singer reflected on the band's drummer in a recent interview, according to The Guardian.

Mick Jagger reflects on Charlie Watts

“I still think about Charlie a lot. I miss his laconic humor, his taste in music, his elegance, his don't-care attitude — he didn't get more intense,” Jagger said. “Keith and I get a bit intense.”

Regarding what Charlie would have enjoyed, the singer reflects on the England cricket team that beat New Zealand. He said, “Charlie would have liked Ben Stoke's innings; I wish Charlie could have seen that 182.”

When The Rolling Stones are playing, it's when Mick reflects on Watts a lot.

“I think about him when I'm playing and what he would have played, whether he'd have liked this song because I'd always bounce things off him,” he said. “I'd be playing him the silly pop songs of the moment, and he'd love all of that.”

With the passing of Charlie, Jagger thinks about age in general and how it plays a part.

“But I hate to say this: as you get older, a lot of your friends die,” the singer said.

When asked if it gets any easier, he said, “No, it doesn't get easier at all. There's a lot of people around your age, they're dying all the time. I don't have any friends older than me, only one. Apart from the band, all my friends are much younger.”

Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones's newest album, Hackney Diamonds, is out now.