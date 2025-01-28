The WWE 2K25 Cover Stars have been revealed, with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker headlining the different editions. Reigns' manager Paul Heyman revealed the cover last night at Monday Night Raw. Heyman will also grace the game's standard cover, supporting Reigns from outside the ring. Furthermore, the developers have released a ton of new information about the game. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Who Are The WWE 2K25 Cover Stars?

Expand Tweet

The WWE 2K25 Standard Edition Athlete is Roman Reigns, who is joined by his manager Paul Heyman. Reigns and Heyman also grace the cover of the Bloodline Edition, which also features:

Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso

Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu

Sami Zayn

Tama Tonga

Tonga Loa

Lastly, The Undertaker Graces the cover of WWE 2K25's Deadman Edition, which offers 7-days of Early Access along with 15,000 VC and more.

Expand Tweet

The Standard Editin Cover features Reigns center stage, with Heyman supporting him from outside the ring. The Original Tribesman also appears at the top of the Bloodline edition cover, which features multiple stars. It features members of both Reigns and Sikoa's Bloodline Factions, with Heyman also making an appearance.

Lastly, the Deadman Edition features The Undertaker, who stands with his hat tipped, and the moonlight behind him. The Undertaker has made many appearances since his retirement, most notably for taking down The Rock at Wrestlemania XL. Out of all the revealed covers, this one looks the coolest by far.

Of course, each edition comes with different bonuses, with the Bloodline and Deadman Edition offering more content. Furthermore, the latter two editions offer players seven days of early access. They also add various packs and other content to incentivize players to purchase.

Reigns making a comeback after his Wrestlemania XL loss. Now back as the O.T.C. (Original Tribal Chief), Reigns is on a mission to make waves once again. Back in December, Reigns defeated Sikoa and reclaimed the Ula Fala and Tribal Chief title.

We're not too far off from Wrestlemania 41, and it's not crazy to think Roman Reigns will reign once again. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in 2025.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the WWE 2K25 cover athletes. We look forward to seeing these stars in action when we take to the virtual ring this march. In the meantime, expect the developers to reveal more info before launch.

For more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.