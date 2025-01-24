The WWE 2K25 Reveal is on the way, giving fans a glimpse of the next entry in 2K's long-running wrestling series of games. The developers already shared a few screenshots earlier this month, but now we'll actually hear new details about gameplay, game modes, and more. Furthermore, we already have an idea of which platforms you can expect WWE 2K25 to launch on. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

WWE 2K25 Reveal Coming on January 28th, 2025

The WWE 2K25 Reveal takes place on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025. The developers even updated their website with a vague description of the game. It reads “WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment.”

As expected, Visual Concepts returns as the developer, with 2K publishing the game.

We don't know exactly what to expect during the reveal, but 2K has teased some information on their social media. Firstly, we're likely going to see the new cover athlete(s). Last year, Cody Rhodes graced the cover of WWE 2K24 before finishing his story. There are plenty of exciting stars who make great candidates for the cover. We look forward to seeing who Visual Concepts chooses this year.

Secondly, we'll likely see new Gameplay footage. However, don't expect to see too much, as we're still far away from launch. Last year, the WWE 2K24 Announcement trailer was just over a minute long. While it did show some gameplay, we didn't get a whole deep dive on the new changes.

However, one thing we'd like to hear about is new game modes or match types. The WWE 2K series has always allowed the player to pick from a variety of game modes and match types. We know the roster will be massive, but what you can do with these characters means just as much to us. We're excited to see what Visual Concepts has planned.

Overall, that's everything we know about the WWE 2K25 Reveal so far. We look forward to seeing what new and exciting changes the developers have planned for their upcoming installment. In the meantime, feel free to check out our review of last year's title, WWE 2K24.

For more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.