On Tuesday, June 6th, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 4-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, June 6th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props and a run line put together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

New York Mets +3.5

Francisco Lindor to Record a Hit

Pete Alonso to Record a Hit

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Record an RBI

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The New York Mets are battling it out with their NL East rivals the Atlanta Braves in the first game of their series. The Mets are trying to make ground on the Braves in the NL East standings and that would happen with a win tonight. The Mets are a team that tends to play tough against any team out there and they have done a great job at covering a 3.5 run line. They have covered this spread in each of their last 11 games and the way this game is expected to be close throughout they make it 12 in a row.

Francisco Lindor has not been the most consistent at the plate this season only hitting .213 on the season but being as he will always be batting at the top of the order he will have ample opportunities to record a hit in this game. Also, the change of scenery going from Toronto to Atlanta may be what he needs to get back on track.

Pete Alonso has been the best bat for the New York Mets during the first half of the season. He is hitting .231 with 21 home runs and 47 RBIs on the season. Alonso has recorded a hit in 6 out of his last 10 games and is coming off a game where is belted yet another home run in Toronto. If the Mets want to have an ounce of a chance in this one, they need a big game from Pete Alonso.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the premier hitters in all of baseball batting .331 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs to go along with 26 stolen bases. In his 10 plate appearances in his last 2 games, he has 5 hits, 1 double, 1 home run, and 1 RBI. That success should continue tonight against the New York Mets who send struggling Carlos Carrasco to the mound. Acuna has great numbers against Carrasco batting .375 with 2 doubles, 1 home run, and 3 RBIs. There should be a ton of opportunities for Acuna to knock in a single run tonight and he gets it done.