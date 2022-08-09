Roquan Smith is one of the premier linebackers across the NFL. The 25-year-old has led the Bears in tackles in each of the last four seasons which is the entirety of the time he has been in the NFL. Serving as one of the true cornerstones of the franchise, Chicago has counted largely on his production. Smith is entering the final season of his contract this year and has been in search of a new deal. Unfortunately for Smith and Bears fans, it appears negotiations have gone South. The star linebacker has been holding out of training camp and now publically announced he has requested a trade from the Bears’ organization.

While it is never great to see a cornerstone player asking out, this could serve as a blessing in disguise for the Bears. The franchise is still in the rebuilding process and does not have lofty expectations for this season. Chicago made news earlier this offseason by trading away Khalil Mack for a second and sixth-round pick. While this admittedly was not the greatest return for a player of his caliber, the thought process of moving current impact players for future picks still makes sense.

The goal of the season for the Bears is to evaluate Justin Fields and the rest of the roster. With a chance to retool for future success right in front of them, here are the three best destinations for Chicago to send Roquan Smith.

3 best trade destinations for Roquan Smith after trade demand

Los Angeles Rams

Following their Super Bowl victory last year, the Rams seem fully focused on remaining in the mix. The franchise is still loaded with talent and will surely be a team to watch this season. Their linebacker unit is highlighted by Bobby Wagner but there is a relatively larger dropoff after. Ernest Jones and Leonard Floyd are set to start at the other linebacker spots and had solid seasons last year. However, adding Roquan Smith to the mix would certainly be an upgrade and give the defense frightening potential.

Making these types of win-now moves is how you remain in the title conversation and something the Rams should be interested in. It also likely makes them more willing to sacrifice draft capital which should be appealing to the Bears. Von Miller was the most notable loss on the defensive side of the ball but there were a variety of depth pieces who took their talents elsewhere. Adding Roquan Smith would provide another cornerstone piece and something the Rams should seriously consider.

Dallas Cowboys

Another team that is never shy to make an impact move is the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise has failed to ever take that next step in the postseason and is still attempting to get the exact roster construction right. The Cowboys’ defense has certainly been a weakness in years past. While the additions of Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons have changed things, it still is not an elite unit.

This could change if they manage to land Roquan Smith. Pairing Smith with Parsons in the linebacker unit would be extremely exciting. While Leighton Vander Esch has shown some positive flashes, his injury concerns make it difficult to solely rely on him. The offensive line has previously been a major strength of the team but is set to take a step back this season. Building up the defense and using this as an identity could be the best route to success for the franchise. It is also worth noting that the Cowboys are set to have three additional draft picks in 2023 which could be valuable in negotiations.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have their sights set on contending this season. Trading for Davante Adams was the most notable move that proved this. The organization seems to have the pieces in place to make some noise but could still make some improvements on the defensive side of the ball. Denzel Perryman highlights the linebacker unit and is coming off an impressive season last year. Their linebacker unit is not as impressive behind him and Roquan Smith would become an immediate impact player. This is the type of move that could catapult the franchise further into the contending conversation and makes a great deal of sense.

The Raiders were below average across the board with their run defense last season. This must change if they are looking for more success. Adding Roquan Smith to the roster would further cement their playoff goals and make a statement to the rest of the NFL of just how serious they are taking this season. Expectations have grown in Las Vegas and finishing off the roster by landing a high-quality linebacker could help the team reach these.