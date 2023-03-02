Rory McIlroy has never shied away from showing his genuine support for the PGA Tour amid the challenge from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The Northern Irishman continues has doubled down on that stance, as he embraces the major changes coming the way of the PGA TOUR in 2024, with the introduction of events with no cuts and smaller fields.

Via Simon Evans of AFP:

“I love it. Obviously I’ve been a part of it and been in a ton of discussions,” he said ahead of Thursday’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Orlando.

“I think it makes the tour more competitive… I’m all about rewarding good play…I want to give everyone a fair shake at this, which I think this structure has done. There’s ways to play into it,” he said.

Although the PGA TOUR has yet to reveal the full details of which events these changes will be applied to, what’s known is that some of the 2024 season’s tournaments will feature just 70 to 78 players and no field cuts.

In an attempt to provide his own rationale behind the looming changes, Rory McIlroy said that it boils down to the improvement of the PGA TOUR’s “product.”

“At the end of the day we’re selling a product to people,” Rory McIlroy said, per Kyle Porter of CBS. “The more clarity they have on that product and knowing what they’re buying is really important. I think this solves for that.”

LIV Golf, which already implements the same changes the PGA TOUR is looking to make, viewed the latest news as an opportunity to take a not-so-subtle shot at its rival.

“Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Congratulations PGA Tour. Welcome to the future,” LIV Golf tweeted.