Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison

Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.

The reporter was, of course, referring as well here to one of the hearings in the legal battle between LIV Golf players and the PGA TOUR. A federal judge had already ruled against the three LIV Golf players intention of participating in this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs after Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones filed for a temporary restraining order that would permit them to join the lucrative PGA TOUR postseason. In one of the hearings, a LIV Golf attorney compared the FedEx Cup to the NFL’s Super Bowl, via Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press:

“The lead attorney for LIV Golf cited PGA Tour hype in calling the FedEx Cup the “Super Bowl” of golf and the hardest trophy to win. McIlroy would know from experience, as one of only two players — Tiger Woods was the other — to win the FedEx Cup twice since it began in 2007.”

Rory McIlroy certainly was not having any of that insinuation. While The FedEx Cup Playoffs is hard to win, when it comes to prestige, there are other tournaments or events in golf that equal the Super Bowl. Ask Rory McIlroy or another golfer, and chances are they would rather have the Green Jacket than a win at East Lake Golf Club.