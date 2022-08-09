LIV Golf lawyer drops shocking truth bomb on tournament’s prize money

The bad blood between giant golf organizations PGA TOUR and LIV Golf continues, and it does not appear that it is going to be settled any time soon. Especially not with three suspended players from the PGA TOUR have taken to court their appeal to join the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Via the Associated Press:

“A separate motion was filed asking for a temporary restraining order to allow Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the PGA Tour’s postseason, which begins next week.”

While in the process of settling the issue in court, a LIV Golf lawyer has just revealed a shocking truth about a major detail about how players of the league make their money in the Saudi-backed golf tour, with Rick Gehman of RickRunGood saying that a “LIV lawyer just said that the money won in tournaments is ‘recouped against the LIV contracts’.”

In other words, players like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson, among others, are not really making additional money on top of the initial they said or reportedly have made by simply making the switch from the PGA TOUR to LIV Golf. In other words, they will only actually earn that additional money once they surpass the amount of their LIV Golf contracts through earnings from playing in tournaments.

Is it possible that LIV Golf players didn’t initially know that? It seems unlikely because they must each have had a lawyer to pore over the contract before they put ink on paper. But for casual golf fans, this must have come as a big surprise.