By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Texas Longhorn running back Roschon Johnson has opted out of the Alamo Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft on Friday, following in the footsteps of teammate Bijan Robinson.

Johnson spent four years with Texas, amassing over 2,000 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns as a Longhorn. He joined the program as an early enrolee in Jan. 2019, originally as a quarterback, but moved to running back due to injuries within the team.

“I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and will opt out of the Alamo Bowl on December 29,” Johnson wrote in a Twitter statement on Friday. “I’m excited to embark on a new chapter in my life and plan on fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing professional football. It’s been a hell of a ride, and I thank you all for everything.”

Johnson thanked his family, friends and teammates in the statement, crediting the University of Texas for his success as a player, and lauding the program experience he gained during his tenure.

“I want you guys to know I gave this university all of me, even if it wasn’t seemingly the most convenient thing to do. I devoted myself in every way possible to get this university back on the pedestal it should be at,” he wrote.

A Texas native, Johnson attended Port Neches-Groves High School, finishing his high school career as the program’s all-time leading passer with 7,710 yards and second in school history with 4,900 yards rushing. He was rated a four-star recruit and chose to stay in his home state of Texas over offers from Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place at the end of April in Kansas City, Missouri.