The Texas A&M football team picked up another talented 2026 prospect on Wednesday as four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel announced his commitment to the Aggies. Texas A&M already had one of the best 2026 recruiting classes in the country, and it got even better with the addition on Hamiel. He was down to Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon. The Aggies stood out above all the rest.

“BREAKING: Four-Star CB Camren Hamiel has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 180 CB from Goodyear, AZ chose the Aggies over Alabama, Ohio State, & Oregon.”

Camren Hamiel shared a short message upon his commitment to the Texas A&M football team:

“Gods plan for me is still in motion,” he said. “#GigEm.”

Hamiel is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #226 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #21 CB and the top player in the state of Arizona. Hamiel currently attends Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, AZ. Texas A&M is pretty far from home.

Article Continues Below
“Hamiel has made a big jump over the last year and we really like his physical traits and positional versatility,” Hamiel's scouting report reads. “Can flex between corner, safety and nickel and closes really well on the football. Shows strong instincts jumping routes and plays a physical game, whether in coverage or run support. Very strong open field tackler, decisive getting up the field and tackles with authority.”

Football isn't the only sport that Hamiel competes in right now as he also runs track. That has helped him on the gridiron as he is now a top prospect and seems poised for a good career at Texas A&M.

“Track background shows up as well, shows both short area burst and the long speed to run down the field and stay in the hip pocket of a receiver,” the scouting report continues. “Ceiling is high and with his 6-1 frame and ability to run, Hamiel is an easy Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone nationally.”

After Camren Hamiel's commitment, the Texas A&M football team has the #7 2026 recruiting class in the country as the Aggies have already landed 12 players. They have landed zero five-stars, 12 four-stars and zero three-stars. It is early in the cycle, but with 12 four-stars already committed to this class in early June, it is shaping up to be another successful run on the recruiting trail. Head coach Mike Elko has the Aggies trending in the right direction ahead of his second season leading the program.