Pittsburgh Steelers star safety and Alabama Crimson Tide great Minkah Fitzpatrick just gained an enemy for life, and unfortunately, that person is in his own family. The three-time All-Pro's brother, cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick, is committing to Georgia football, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Family gatherings will never be the same, as one of the SEC's fiercest rivalries finds its way to the Fitzpatrick household.

The 2026 four-star recruit did not include Bama in his list of top-five schools, which was a tad surprising, but he is taking his individuality to even greater lengths by moving to Athens. Fitzpatrick watched his older brother win two national championships with the Tide, and now he aims to enjoy his own glorious run with the Bulldogs.

Minkah will make his jokes and flash his rings, but he is surely excited to see Justice begin this next crucial part of his journey. The five-time Pro Bowler should have little problem with his kin representing Georgia for the next few years, especially since he knows the head coach. Kirby Smart served as Alabama's defensive coordinator during Fitzpatrick's freshman season, something that presumably came up during the recruitment process.

Georgia football will try to maintain its proud DB tradition

Article Continues Below

Smart helped the elder Fitzpatrick get off to a nice start in what turned out to be a magnificent college career, and now he is entrusted with molding Justice Fitzpatrick. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound talent out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a top-five ranked CB in his class. He chose Georgia football over reigning national champ Ohio State, Texas, Florida and Miami.

While he will certainly look to his accomplished and experienced brother for advice, Fitzpatrick is eager to make a name for himself with the Bulldogs. He joins a program that has a history of developing impactful defensive backs. Georgia is at its best when it is defined by an elite defense. This future player has the tools to help ensure that the team's identity stays intact.

Although Justice Fitzpatrick will be in the midst of his senior year at St. Thomas Aquinas, and Minkah Fitzpatrick will have NFL business to attend to with the Steelers, expect both athletes to be dialed-in when the Dawgs and Crimson Tide collide on Sept. 27.