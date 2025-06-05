Texas Tech football head coach Joey McGuire fired off a stern warning Wednesday. One directed toward the College Football Playoff committee. And he's sending this “bias” statement in defense of his conference.

McGuire appeared on Sirius XM radio to state his case. He's calling for a new solution moving forward.

“We’ve got to take some of the bias out of conferences – that, ‘This is a tougher conference because of this and this and this.’ Let’s fight it out on the field,'” McGuire told Dusty Dvoracek and Danny Kanell.

McGuire is taking shots at the CFP format — especially in the midst of the Southeastern Conference versus Big Ten proposal. Most eagerly hope the committee makes the playing field fair. One is Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormack.

Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire adds additional idea for CFP

McGuire dipped further into what he hopes to see. He believes conference champions should automatically go in, regardless if that team doesn't represent the SEC or Big Ten.

“And then everything after that, we’ve got to figure out who the best teams are to get in the playoffs,” McGuire said. “It’s not who the best teams are in certain conferences. It’s who the best teams are in the country.”

McGuire elaborated further especially the “automatic qualifier” argument.

“If you’re not going to say that you’re going to have automatic qualifiers for every Power Four conference and it’s all equal, then, man, let us do it on the field,” McGuire explained. “If you win your conference, you’re in, and then find the best teams that way. I think that’s the way we should do it.”

One potential proposal is a 5-plus-11 format. However, the belief from many is that this format caters to only the two conferences that have produced the past six national champions. The current CFP allows for all four power conferences to send their champion. Then the runner-ups plus the at-large teams.