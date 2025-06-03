Former Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums is heading to the NFL after his departure from the Spartans. Odums was recently announced as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows class in mid-May, joining fellow coaches Ari Confesor and Anthony Gaitor. The three coaches will join the team for the Jaguars' offseason program running from May to June.

Odum's latest stop in his coaching journey was at Norfolk State, the new home of NFL legend Michael Vick. He was in his fourth season as head coach, leaving with a 15-30 overall record. He was hired as the 18th head coach in program history on April 21, 2021. His tenure was highlighted by a 6-5 season in 2021, which included a six-game winning streak — the longest for the program since 1984. That season also marked Norfolk State’s first winning record since 2007.

However, the Spartans struggled this season, finishing 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), a .333 win percentage. Norfolk State ranked last in the conference in passing offense and second-to-last in passing defense, with issues at the quarterback position contributing to the team's difficulties. To start the season starting quarterback Otto Kuhns missed the first few games of the season due to an NCAA ruling, forcing junior college transfer Jalen Daniels into the starting role. Daniels ended the season ranked last in the MEAC in passing, with 1,333 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Prior to joining Norfolk State, Odums spent a decade with Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he enjoyed significant success in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He served as head coach from 2012 to 2021, posting a 63-35 overall record and guiding the Jaguars to a 29-6 mark in SWAC play over his final five seasons. His tenure included one SWAC championship (2013), four SWAC West Division titles (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019), and SWAC Coach of the Year honors in 2013.