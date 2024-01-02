ESPN made a hilarious error in promotion of the Rose Bowl, switching the College Football Playoff seeding for Alabama and Michigan.

Alabama is a traditional football power but Michigan has arguably had a better season, entering the Rose Bowl 13-0. But, don't tell ESPN that! During a Rece Davis College Gameday read for the Rose Bowl, the ESPN graphics team seemingly messed up the rankings for Michigan and Alabama. They had Michigan ranked as the number four team and Alabama ranked as the number one team.

Accidents surely happen, as we're all human at the end of the day. But, social media mercilessly roasted ESPN for the slip up prior to the kickoff of the game.

That's what ESPN wanted — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) January 1, 2024

Yep, nothing to see here, no @SEC bias by @espn here — Betsey Eberhardt (@betseyFSUNoles) January 1, 2024

I was about to tweet this morning how ESPN would probably not have the rankings on the scorebug for the game rather than put the #1 next to Michigan 😭 https://t.co/awAmUCHuZO — The Conquering Hero (@Conquering4227) January 1, 2024

A lot of recent graphic mistakes on ESPN. Lot of interns working there now 🤔… 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Zwqb2lc8f6 — Tommaso Lascak (@NFLNews_Insider) January 1, 2024

Hope Harbaugh uses this as fuel! 😂 https://t.co/ohTGppXtSd — Coach Marsh  (@LegendaryCraig) January 1, 2024

They really don't want us to win, man. 〽️💙💛 — caZanovaofficial (@caZanova__) January 1, 2024

The College Gameday broadcast was full of memeable material ahead of the remainder of the New Year's Six bowl games on Monday. Rece Davis went viral for his reporting on Jalen Milore's clothing line “Let A Naysayer Know”, which had Pat McAfee rolling thinking he was about to say something else.

Nah that College Gameday clip got me weak dawg. Them genuinely not knowing if Rece Davis was about to end his career on live television makes it so much funnier. — Muhammad Alinked-in (@PBSImpulse9) January 1, 2024

College Gameday was about as entertaining in those two segments as most of the games during bowl season. Now, Alabama and Michigan fight to see who will make it to the College Football Championship.