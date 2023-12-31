Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is making some interesting comments ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh seems to be feeling good as the Wolverines make their final preparations before playing Alabama in this year's Rose Bowl. Harbaugh is dropping some interesting comments ahead of the New Year's Day game, per Action Network.

“Hays never in the barn for us. Polishing the diamond, we like to say. Get the red blood pumping,” Harbaugh said. “Get a good night's sleep. Got a darn good one last night.”

Harbaugh has made a series of interesting comments in the days leading up to the national semi-final game against Alabama, commenting about Jesus's athletic ability and other things. The Michigan coach has also created a lot of speculation after hiring a new agent, Don Yee, who has also represented some NFL players and coaches. The hiring has led many to believe Harbaugh may be headed back to the NFL once the season is over for Michigan, although the school is still negotiating with him on a new contract.

Michigan football is in the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row. The team is striving to get to the national championship for the first time in that period. The Wolverines have fallen short of the title game in the last two years, losing to TCU last season in a semi-final game.

Harbaugh has reason to feel good that maybe this year will turn out differently for his team. The Wolverines went undefeated in the Big Ten, going 13-0 on the season. The team kept winning despite Harbaugh having to serve a suspension from the league over a sign-stealing investigation. Sherrone Moore acted as head coach for the final three games of the regular season.

Michigan and Alabama play on New Year's Day at 5:00 Eastern. The winner of the game goes on to the national championship, against the winner of the Washington-Texas game.