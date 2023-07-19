In a flurry of moves on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres cleared struggling veterans Austin Nola and Rougned Odor from the roster. Nola was batting a miserable .146 this year while Odor while slightly better at .210. The pair also combined for just five home runs in more than 300 plate appearances.

An experienced catcher like Nola will certainly get looks from teams, but the focus today is on Odor. Still only 29 years old, Odor is in his 10th MLB season and in search of his fifth MLB team.

The infielder made his name with the Texas Rangers, not just for punching Jose Bautista, but also for posting three seasons with 30-plus homers as a member of the Texas Rangers. Yet his power in Arlington was often outweighed by his inability to consistently get on base and propensity for striking out. In his final year with the Rangers in 2019, Odor had 30 homers and 93 RBI but led the league with 178 strikeouts and batted just .205.

Since then, Odor has hit exactly .200 with his home run rate declining each year. One positive for the veteran outfield is that he cut his strikeout rate by 25% while increasing his walk rate. His expected batting average is also 29 points higher than his batting average, suggesting a possible second-half turnaround. With Rougned Odor now a free agent, here are three teams that would benefit from signing him down the stretch.

3 best landing spots for Rougned Odor

Detroit Tigers

After Coors Field (where everyone hits well), the stadium Rougned Odor performs best is Detroit's Comerica Park. The 29-year-old has batted .337 there with 13 extra-base hits and 12 RBI in 23 games. The Tigers are also in desperate need of an infield bat. Middle infielders Javy Baez and Andy Ibanez are batting a combined .228 with minimal power and a miserable 5-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Odor has not been any better this year, but he could provide a boost for the Tigers. Detroit is just six games back in the AL Central, and all it takes is one strong week for the Tigers to be in contention in a weak division.

In an ironic turn of events, the once-fearsome Yankee sluggers have struggled to score runs this year. The New York infield in particular — outside of Gleyber Torres — has struggled. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu is batting a career-low .231 and not much power to go with it, while speedy shortstop Anthony Volpe is barely above the Mendoza Line and has one stolen base over his last 24 contests.

Adding Rougned Odor gives the Yanks a much-needed third middle infielder and provides the club with a veteran option to put in when the starters inevitably struggle at the plate. Yankee Stadium's short right field porch is also attractive to a lefty with Odor who has some power in his bat.

Miami Marlins

The two-time World Series champs may be 10 games behind the mighty Atlanta Braves, but thanks to excellent pitching and a 21-8 record in one-run games, the Marlins are currently just a half-game out from the final Wild Card spot. In order to continue the playoff push, the club needs to improve offensively. Miami is averaging the fifth-fewest runs scored per game, and its biggest weakness is at third base.

Jean Segura is batting just .219 with nine extra-base hits in 270 at-bats and his -1.5 WAR is the worst among all Major Leaguers. The Marlins cannot afford that type of mediocrity while competing against the likes of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card race.