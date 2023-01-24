With the Royal Rumble less than a week away, WWE has only announced seven entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble match. There still is one more show before the Royal Rumble event, but unless they go crazy with announcements on Friday Night Smackdown, it looks like we’ll be getting plenty of surprise entrants in the match.

So far, WWE has announced that Emma, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, and Zelina Vega will be in the match. What’s the deal with that? WWE has plenty of female wrestlers on the roster to be able to fill up most of the spots in the Royal Rumble match. It seems they haven’t put as much effort into hyping up the women’s Royal Rumble match as much as they have been hyping up the men’s match.

WWE now has very little time to make people care about this match. They haven’t announced any fan favorites, like Becky Lynch, to participate. She will more likely than not be in the match, but WWE should’ve used her to hype up the match more. While Lynch is currently in a feud with Bayley, they could’ve somehow tied the Royal Rumble into their rivalry. WWE’s job is to make these matches feel like a big deal, and right now, it doesn’t feel that way for the women’s match.

Unless there are 10-15 new entrants announced this Friday on Smackdown, we’ll be getting more than a handful of surprise entrants in the women’s match. I’ll take a stab at who I think will make a surprise appearance this Saturday in the Royal Rumble match.

Melina

Melina’s Royal Rumble appearance last year was embarrassing. She was barely even in the match. One second she was in, and the next, she was eliminated. I want justice for Melina at this year’s Royal Rumble. Melina was one of the top female wrestlers in WWE for years. She was iconic in more ways than one and will be a WWE Hall of Famer one day. She deserves to last longer than a few seconds in the Rumble match. I’m hoping we get an appearance and a solid showing from Melina this Saturday.

Mickie James

WWE shocked the wrestling world by letting a champion from another company be a part of one of their Royal Rumble matches. That champion was Mickie James. Last year, Mickie James was the Impact Women’s Champion, and she proudly showed off that belt on her way to the ring. I hope James becomes a consistent participant in the Rumble match. Even though she hasn’t been in WWE for a while, fans still know and love her. Including Mickie James in the Royal Rumble is an easy pop from the crowd and adds more credibility to the match. She may not win it, but she’s a former world champion who can make things interesting.

Michelle McCool

Similar to what I said about Mickie James, Michell McCool should be a regular participant in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Every time she steps foot in the ring, she shows that she can still compete with the best of them. She looks just as good in the ring as she did years ago. Although fans know she won’t win the match, she still provides credibility and name value that the women’s match needs.

Lita

I miss Lita. Lita made a mini-return to WWE after her Royal Rumble appearance last year. After competing in her second Royal Rumble, she stuck around a little longer and challenged Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber. Although she lost, Lita was fantastic and left fans hoping she would stick around longer. Lita may not win the match, but she is one of the greatest female wrestlers who deserves a spot. The fans would love it, and I know I definitely would too.

Trish Stratus

The GOAT will always have a spot open for her in the Royal Rumble. Every time Trish Stratus steps foot in the ring, you wonder why she’s still retired. I believe she still has a main event run left in her. Will that ever happen? I doubt it, but she could do it if she wanted to. The Royal Rumble would be incomplete without an appearance from her. If WWE wants to make the women’s Royal Rumble feel important, they need Trish Stratus in the match.

Those are my predictions of who I believe should be in the women’s Royal Rumble. They’re not surprise entrants that would shock the world, but surprise entrants that fans would like to see. Let’s see if Triple H can make up for the lack of hype surrounding the match with some great surprises.