Kansas City Royals reliever Aroldis Chapman needed to get stitches after he fell and hit his mouth at his home two days ago. He is not expected to miss significant time.

Anne Rogers from MLB.com tweeted this morning, “Aroldis Chapman slipped and fell at his house on Saturday night, cracked a tooth and split his lip open, requiring stitches. It’s still pretty swollen but he’ll try to play catch today, throw a bullpen tomorrow and get into a game soon. He says he’s feeling OK now.”

This is not the first non-baseball related injury Chapman has endured in his career. Last season, he got an infection on his leg after getting a tattoo. He was sidelined for three weeks and was put on the IL.

Chapman, who is 35 years old, signed with the Royals after being a key member of the New York Yankees bullpen for six and a half years. Last season, he recorded a career-worst 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 36.1 innings but was a three-time all-star from 2017-2022. In that span, he had a 2.82 ERA and struck out 366 batters in 226.2 innings.

Chapman was guaranteed $3.75 million in his deal with the Royals, but it has a chance to rise to $8.75 million if he reaches certain benchmarks this upcoming season (appearances and games finished among them). The Royals have not named who their closer is going to be, giving Chapman an opportunity to regain his pre-2023 form. Chapman has recorded 315 saves in his career which ranks third among active relievers per Baseball Reference.