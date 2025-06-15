As Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty's role remains to be seen in the upcoming season, there is no doubt that high expectations exist for the sixth overall pick. While Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes playing multiple players rather than a workhorse, as he mentioned, Jeanty spoke about working with him and how it's been so far.

Coming from Boise State, Jeanty had an impeccable season before being drafted by Las Vegas, as he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, and he spoke with teammate Maxx Crosby on his podcast about Carroll. Having been a fan of Marshawn Lynch, who played under Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks, he spoke about how, judging from others' experiences and himself, the coach “knows how to have fun with everything.”

“I feel like everybody I’ve talked to about him or seen interviews, anything,” Jeanty said. “I was a big fan of Marshawn [Lynch]; he talked about him, and even when I was just watching when I was younger, I could tell they had fun. I’ve seen clips, I don’t know if this was when he was at USC, but Snoop Dogg used to come to practice and rap and stuff. Man, bro just knows how to have fun with everything.”

Raiders' Pete Carroll says Ashton Jeanty's projection is “exciting”

In terms of the rookie's projected usage, some question the potential massive opportunity right out of the gate, which fantasy football managers might have with the Raiders player in Jeanty. However, Carroll would speak highly about Jeanty on Thursday, saying that it will be “exciting to see what happens,” according to NFL.com.

“Ashton looks every bit what we had hoped he would look like,” Carroll said. “He caught the ball really well, he understood stuff, took everything really seriously, gave terrific effort throughout. And we made a big deal to him — everybody's watching you, you know — and he embraced the thought of it. So, it's going to be exciting to see what happens.”

Along with Jeanty, the other prominent running back on the roster is former Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers standout Raheem Mostert. At any rate, Las Vegas looks to improve after finishing with a 4-13 record, which put them last in the AFC West as they open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New England Patriots.