The US Open at Oakmont Country Club was always going to be hard. With terrorizing rough, and tough greens, every player is struggling this week. But after a 90-minute rain delay in the final round, the scores have gone haywire, and the national championship is wide open. Despite missing the cut, Justin Thomas is weighing in on the playing conditions at the US Open.

“Man…. This course looking a little questionable to play right now,” Thomas posted. This was shortly after Sam Burns got two brutal lies and made a double-bogey to drop to even par. Once Burns' putt dropped on the 11th hole, there were no players in the entire US Open under par.

A fan asked how difficult Thomas thought the course was playing. He responded, “It’s not a difficulty thing as much as it is unplayable. No place in the fairways to find a dry spot, and you’re not going to drop in the rough. Nobody should be hitting out of a puddle.”

Adam Scott had already taken relief from standing water multiple times during the final round when Thomas posted that. Puddles are something players can get relief from, although, to Thomas' point, there are a lot of them.

The US Open was not kind to Thomas this week, as he finished two rounds at Oakmont at 12-over par. His two rounds of 76 left him five shots short of the cut line. It is his third consecutive missed cut at the US Open and his sixth MC in ten appearances. His lone top ten finish came at Erin Hills in 2017, when he finished eighth.

The US Open has plenty of time to dive further into chaos. With the rain lingering, the lies may get worse while the greens get softer. Can someone make a run and steal this major championship?