The World Baseball Classic is raging on and Team USA is looking to repeat as champions. Among the many notable players on the roster is Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. After an impressive rookie season, he is joining forces with the best of the best.

Witt loves the atmosphere of being around the team and participating in the highly competitive tournament, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. The Royals’ budding star is “soaking it all in” as the Americans look to win.

“It’s a blast, these are the things you dream of,’’ Witt said, via USA TODAY Sports. “It’s like a two-way All-Star game. It’s incredible just getting around these guys, seeing all of the All-Stars, and the work they put in. You’re just talking about baseball, or whatever, every single day, which is awesome…You kind of emulate what those guys are doing, and learning what I need to do to get ready. Believe me, I’m soaking it all in.’’

As the youngest player on the Team USA roster, Witt is gaining valuable experience and showcasing his talent to the veteran stars around him. He got a hit in his first at-bat, collecting an RBI double in the team’s 11-5 loss to Team Mexico.

Before Bobby Witt Jr tries to establish himself as a long-term star with the Royals in his second MLB season, he is going to try to help Team USA win it all. The squad’s next match comes against Team Canada, headlined by Freddie Freeman and Tyler O’Neill.