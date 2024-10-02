The Detroit Tigers improbably made the MLB Playoffs in 2024. At one point, this team looked as if they were destined for another losing season. In fact, they sold at the MLB Trade Deadline. The Tigers traded Jack Flaherty, Carson Kelly, Mark Cahna, and Andrew Chafin in early August to further stock their farm system.

However, the team simply wouldn't quit. Detroit was 52-58 when they sold at the deadline on August 2. From then on, they played like the best team in all of baseball. They went 34-18 down the stretch to force their way into an American League Wild Card spot. They punched their ticket to face the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Series.

On Wednesday, any doubt about this team was laid to rest. The Tigers defeated the Astros 5-2 in Game 2 to sweep the series. It's their first postseason series win in 11 years. And it marks the team's first trip to the American League Division Series since 2014.

The Tigers are one of the best stories in baseball right now. Moreover, after defeating the Astros, this young team looks the part of a World Series contender. Here are two reasons why Detroit must be considered a World Series contender as the postseason continues.

Tigers' pitching is legitimate

One undeniable aspect of this Tigers team is their pitching. Baseball fans are well aware of Tarik Skubal at this point. Skubal ended the 2024 season by winning the American League Triple Crown. And he is the clear frontrunner to win the AL Cy Young Award in 2024.

However, Skubal stands as the lone star of this staff. But that certainly hasn't slowed this unit down. Detroit's bullpen has pitched lights out over this stretch of games. Tyler Holton has emerged as one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball over these last two seasons. Names such as Brant Hurter, Sean Guenther, and Brenan Hannifee have also pitched incredibly well.

The Tigers added to this already impressive staff, as well. Top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe received a call-up for the final stretch of games in the regular season. He made his postseason debut on Wednesday against the Astros.

What's truly incredible is the team's lack of a consistent starting rotation. Skubal is the only consistent starting pitcher on the staff at this point. Reese Olson has received starts since coming back from injury. Outside of that, Detroit has relied heavily on bullpen days throughout this run.

The Tigers lack legitimate star power. Especially when compared to other AL contenders such as the Yankees, Orioles, and Guardians. However, they make up for that in different ways. Their pitching staff can go against anyone. And it may lead them to a World Series in 2024.

Stepping up in the clutch

Speaking of making up for a lack of star power, the Tigers are incredibly clutch. There have been a few moments over the course of Detroit's run where the team's back was against the wall. In fact, Detroit nearly blew their postseason chances in a series against the Orioles before the end of the season. But then this happened.

Detroit had a lead entering the ninth inning. This catch from Trey Sweeney — a prospect who came over in the Jack Flaherty trade — saved the game. The Tigers went on to win the game in extra innings. And they went on to clinch a playoff spot around a week later.

We also saw their clutch gene in action against the Astros. Houston took the lead against Detroit on Wednesday in the seventh inning. However, Detroit scored four runs in the top of the eighth to regain the lead. And no bigger play was made than Andy Ibanez's pinch-hit triple with the bases loaded.

This is a very small sample size of Detroit's clutch moments throughout their incredible run. The overall point is that this team has shown, time and time again, they do not fold under pressure. When the lights are bright, someone on the Tigers will step up. If this continues, Detroit may march to the World Series once again.