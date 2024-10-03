The Kansas City Royals have advanced to the American League Division Series for the first time since 2015 after wrapping up a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round. As a result, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes shared his intense reaction to the Royals going to the ALDS, especially after their dramatic turnaround from a dismal 106-loss 2023 season.

“LETSSSSS GOOOOOOO!!!!! @Royals” was all Mahomes could say upon the win, which he posted on X, formerly Twitter. After this win, the Royals will face the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

The Chiefs root for the Royals' success

This year's MLB playoffs feature unlikely teams such as the Royals and the Detroit Tigers, who swept the Houston Astros out of the Wild Card round to advance to the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.

In the next round, they will face their biggest test in the Yankees, led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Still, the Royals are ready to bring the series all they have and potentially become one of baseball's greatest stories this postseason.

“Like I keep saying, we didn't come this far just to come this far,” shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said after the game, via a report from Gabe Lacques for USA Today. “We're going to keep getting after it, keep trying to create our own legacy. So, it's pretty special to see what this team has done this year from what happened last year, and so now we've just got to keep doing it.”

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Tommy Pham has gone to the World Series in 2023, when his Arizona Diamondbacks fell in five games to the Texas Rangers, and he knows what's at stake.

“Pitching. Defense. Timely hitting. That's what it's about. We've got some guys that can give us some length. Our starters are giving us innings. The bats are coming,” Pham said. “It's coming. Once we get that going, we're going to take off.”

The football situation

Meanwhile, the two-time Super Bowl champion Chiefs have rolled to a 4-0 start, though not without some hitches. In their win versus the Chargers in Week 4, wideout Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury and left the game.

Likewise, running back Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula, which forced him to undergo surgery. Luckily, no complications arose from the operation, so his return timeline remains at six to eight weeks.

Their star quarterback did rediscover his chemistry with Travis Kelce, whose start to the season has been less than ideal.

After the Royals beat the Orioles, minority owner and Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes should hope they advance past the Yankees in the ALDS and make it back to the World Series for the first time since winning it all in 2015.