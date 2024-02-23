The Kansas City Royals and catcher Austin Nola are in agreement on a contract, the team announced Friday. Nola, a veteran catcher who can play other positions as well, will bring veteran prowess to a young Royals ball club. The deal is an MLB contract.
The Royals also announced that left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
Nola, 34, made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners. He ended up with the San Diego Padres in 2020. Nola played in San Diego from 2020-2023 before agreeing to this contract with Kansas City.
He is a valuable backup catcher and his versatility may have also caught the Royals' attention. Nola can play first or second base if necessary. Kansas City can move him around the diamond throughout the season if needed.
Royals emerging as potential contender
The Royals won just 56 games in 2024. They may not be ready to compete just yet, but Kansas City is trending in a positive direction.
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals recently agreed to an 11-year contract extension. Kansas City has their franchise star locked up for years to come.
They have started building around him as well, adding veterans such as Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha this past offseason. Kansas City's newfound mixture of veteran leadership and young talent will make them a fascinating team to follow in 2024.
Perhaps Austin Nola will play a big role in Kansas City's season. He could prove to be a valuable addition moving forward.