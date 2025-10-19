Florida head coach Billy Napier faces an uncertain future after the Gators narrowly defeated Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday. The struggling coach discussed his concerns about his job in a press conference after the game.

“I think I'm built for it; I'm made for it, I chose the coaching profession; I was called to coach. The good comes with the bad. The bad comes with the good. The game's about the players, and I'm proud of the way they played,” Napier said when asked about his future, showing his commitment to coaching despite the uncertainty, as reported by Robert Bradfield in the postgame conference.​

He added while choking back tears: “I love the game of football. I love the game.”​

The fourth-year coach's job appears in serious jeopardy despite the victory. His overall record now stands at 22-23 with a 12-16 mark in SEC play. Reports suggest athletic director Scott Stricklin could make a decision as early as Sunday.​

Why did Billy Napier's game management draw criticism?

Florida escaped with the win after defensive tackle Michai Boireau intercepted Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen with just 21 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs were driving in field-goal range when the turnover sealed Florida's victory.

Napier's game management drew heavy criticism despite the win. He called a quarterback keeper on third-and-1 late in the fourth quarter, which resulted in negative yardage and nearly cost Florida the game.​

Additional mistakes included having 12 men on the field during a Mississippi State two-point attempt and consecutive penalties that turned a short field goal into a difficult 54-yard attempt.​

“I think it was awesome in there today. I think the fans were incredible. I do think that they helped our players get it done,” Napier said, expressing gratitude to the home crowd for their support during the game.

Florida enters a bye week before facing No. 9 Georgia in Jacksonville, potentially with a new coach leading the team.​