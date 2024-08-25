The New York Yankees unleashed a torrent of high-octane offense Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees went back-to-back-to back in home runs, for the first time since the 2020 campaign. The onslaught of crushing offense impressed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who responded on X, formerly Twitter.

Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton provided the fireworks for the Bronx Bombers. New York crushed Colorado, 10-3, behind the impressive offense.

The Yankees moved to 77-54 with the win on Sunday, to hold their lead in the American League East division. Yankees fans are starting to feel as if this could be a special campaign in the Bronx. Even Mahomes, who openly claims he isn't a Yankees fan, sees that something special is brewing.

One Yankees player made history against the Rockies Sunday

Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees on Sunday. They are his 50th and 51st blasts of the season. Judge's performance made him only the fifth MLB player all-time to post 50 home runs in at least three seasons. The only other players to do that are Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

Judge and Mahomes have something in common. The two are seen as the premier athletes in their respective sports. The difference is that Mahomes has won several NFL championships, while Judge is still searching for his first World Series title. Yankees fans hope that drought ends this season for the slugger. New York last won the MLB championship in 2009.

While Mahomes isn't a professional baseball player, he truly loves the game. The Chiefs quarterback is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. The Royals are 72-58 on the season.

Yankees had support from several players

Judge wasn't the only source of offense Sunday; the wealth was clearly shared by the team. Several Yankees players got their bats going, as the team managed 12 hits in the game. Four Yankees hit home runs, including Judge. The others are Soto, Stanton, and infielder Gleyber Torres.

The game also featured a freak incident, which saw the home plate umpire injured by a broken bat. Stanton singled in another plate appearance, which caused his bat to break. A piece of the bat flew behind him and hit the home plate umpire under his mask in the throat. The official was carted off the field.

New York is back in action Monday against the Washington Nationals. Yankees fans hope the team continues to give Patrick Mahomes something to talk about.