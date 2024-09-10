ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Royals are in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Royals-Yankees Projected Starters

Seth Lugo vs. Marcus Stroman

Seth Lugo (15-8) with a 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 186 innings pitched, 159K/45BB, .233 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: Win, 7 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 2.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 90.2 innings pitched, 85K/22BB, .224 oBA

Marcus Stroman (10-7) with a 4.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 143 innings pitched, 105K/58BB, .264 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Loss, 3.2 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 4.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 76 innings pitched, 69K/27BB, .256 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Yankees Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +126

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How to Watch Royals vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seth Lugo has been arguably the best pitcher on the Royals this season. His numbers are all better on the road, as well. Lugo has allowed a lower opponent batting average on the road, and he seems to have more command with his pitches. They way he has been pitching all season paired with his success on the road should give the Royals a lot of confidence to win this game.

Since the beginning of August, Stroman has been pretty hittable. Since August 1st, Stroman has allowed 39 hits in 29.1 innings pitched, he has struck out just 22 batters, and he has an ERA of 5.52. Stroman has not been pitching his best lately, and the Yankees are needing to really score in order to win the games he pitches. If the Royals can beat up on Stroman in this game, they will win.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marcus Stroman has struggled lately, but he did a great job against the Royals in his first start against them. In that game, Stroman led the Yankees to a blowout win. He went 5.2 scoreless innings, allowed just four hits, and he got the Royals to hit 14 ground balls in the win. Those 14 ground balls took away the power aspect of Kansas City, and that is what has to happen in this game. If Stroman can find a way to force a lot of ground balls, and keep Kansas City off the barrel, the Yankees will win this game.

New York has a very good offense and that showed in their first game against Lugo. They scored four runs off him, and collected eight hits. With Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres, and now Jazz Chisholm, the Yankees have a very dangerous lineup. If they can have a similar game against Seth Lugo in this game, the Yankees will be able to pull off the win.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Seth Lugo has been very good this season, and he has pitched well lately. The Royals need him to continue that, and I think he will. Along with that, Stroman has not been the best pitcher lately. The Yankees are a solid offense, but Lugo should be able to keep them in check enough for the Royals to win the game. I will take Kansas City's moneyline.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+126)