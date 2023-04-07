The Safdie brothers’ new Netflix film has slowly been building its ensemble around Adam Sandler, and it looks like Ben Affleck could be taking flight in their new film opposite Sander, according to a new report.

On The Hot Mic podcast with pundits John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, the latter reported last week that a “huge male star” would be joining Sandler in the film. That name was Affleck, who’s coming off a high with his latest directorial effort, Air. Then, on this week’s episode, a source of Sneider’s confirmed that Affleck is in talks for a role in the film.

Interestingly, Affleck was not the first choice for this role due to budgetary constraints. For context, it appears that Netflix is attempting to scale down a bit as Benicio del Toro had reportedly passed on a role, resulting in Gael Garcia Bernal being cast in that role, and the Safdies had reportedly first gone to Bradley Cooper — who just did his latest film, Maestro, for Netflix — for the role Affleck is in talks for.

But according to Sneider, things are “progressing well” and perhaps an official deal can be reached soon.

The Safdie brothers’ new film, which is still untitled, has slowly had news roll out. Megan Thee Stallion joined the cast a couple of weeks back, and while it has been heavily rumored for a while, Sandler recently confirmed to Collider that the new film will be set in the sports memorabilia world. Who will Ben Affleck play? Will Adam Sandler once again be running for his life from loan sharks as he did in Uncut Gems? We’ll just have to keep waiting to find out.